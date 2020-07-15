All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

3341 Lincoln St.

3341 Lincoln Street · (760) 519-4533
Location

3341 Lincoln Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1855 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One block from the beach! Gorgeous location!! Village 201 by the Sea! Highly upgraded designer home. Lovely town home 3 blocks to the heart of Carlsbad Village. Walk to the Pacific Ocean, beautiful restaurants, entertainment, shopping, the train station & much more. Beautiful ocean view from master bdrm which is the whole third floor, very private! Large walk-in closet. Wonderful floor plan with three decks & two patios. Bi-folding doors open up the entire great room to the large balcony. See Supplement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3341 Lincoln St. have any available units?
3341 Lincoln St. has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3341 Lincoln St. have?
Some of 3341 Lincoln St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 Lincoln St. currently offering any rent specials?
3341 Lincoln St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 Lincoln St. pet-friendly?
No, 3341 Lincoln St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3341 Lincoln St. offer parking?
No, 3341 Lincoln St. does not offer parking.
Does 3341 Lincoln St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3341 Lincoln St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 Lincoln St. have a pool?
No, 3341 Lincoln St. does not have a pool.
Does 3341 Lincoln St. have accessible units?
No, 3341 Lincoln St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 Lincoln St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3341 Lincoln St. has units with dishwashers.

