3239 Sitio Avellana

Gorgeous Home Located in Private Cul-De-Sac of La Costa Ridge Neighborhood! - AVAILABLE NOW



Stunning home located in the exclusive gated enclave of La Costa Ridge. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout this 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home built in 2010. Bedrooms have private baths, plus powder room off living area. Formal living and dining rooms. Open great room with family, kitchen and breakfast room. Enormous kitchen island. Gated entry to courtyard and private garden. This smart home has lush landscape throughout.Wonderful location on a cul de sac with access to La Costa Preserve with 1,000 acres of open space and miles of hiking and biking trails. Close to dining, shopping, and top-rated Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.



- Hardwood Flooring down stairs

- Formal dining room

- Butlers Pantry

- Large laundry room with ample cabinets

- Private entry court yard

- Master bedroom with balcony

- Granite Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Double oven

- AC

- Fireplace

- Back yard with lovely canyon views

- Attached Garage w/ Epoxy Flooring



TERMS: 1 year lease



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS



- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a non smoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider small pets under 35lbs for additional deposit PER pet. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance. Photo of pet(s) should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions



- PARKING: 2 Car Garage



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



5th Avenue Property Management

CABRE 01904403

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



