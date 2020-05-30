All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3227 Avenida Aragon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3227 Avenida Aragon
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

3227 Avenida Aragon

3227 Avenida Aragon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3227 Avenida Aragon, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Welcome to Tiburon, a peaceful gated community located in South Carlsbad, backing to an open preserve for exceptional privacy, bound by nature. This home is a formal model positioned on a pool-sized lot. The chef in you will be greeted with an exceptional kitchen appointed with Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf double oven, Wolf 6 burner range, walk in pantry and an oversized island that’s open to the living room. All 4 bedrooms have their own en-suite. Upstairs has a dedicated media room and loft/office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 Avenida Aragon have any available units?
3227 Avenida Aragon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3227 Avenida Aragon have?
Some of 3227 Avenida Aragon's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 Avenida Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
3227 Avenida Aragon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 Avenida Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 3227 Avenida Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3227 Avenida Aragon offer parking?
Yes, 3227 Avenida Aragon offers parking.
Does 3227 Avenida Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3227 Avenida Aragon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 Avenida Aragon have a pool?
Yes, 3227 Avenida Aragon has a pool.
Does 3227 Avenida Aragon have accessible units?
No, 3227 Avenida Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 Avenida Aragon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3227 Avenida Aragon has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College