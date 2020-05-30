3227 Avenida Aragon

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool media room

Welcome to Tiburon, a peaceful gated community located in South Carlsbad, backing to an open preserve for exceptional privacy, bound by nature. This home is a formal model positioned on a pool-sized lot. The chef in you will be greeted with an exceptional kitchen appointed with Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf double oven, Wolf 6 burner range, walk in pantry and an oversized island that’s open to the living room. All 4 bedrooms have their own en-suite. Upstairs has a dedicated media room and loft/office.