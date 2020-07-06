All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

3160 Via Puerta

3160 Via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

3160 Via Puerta, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 BD, 2.5 BA with AC in Rancho Carrillo! - This townhome is located at 3160 Via Puerta, Carlsbad, CA. 3160 Via Puerta is in the Rancho Carrillo neighborhood in Carlsbad, CA and in ZIP code 92009. This property has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1,201sf of floor space.

This tri-level home offers many great living spaces. As you enter the home, you are greeted with a bonus room/office space. On the second level of the home is set up with an open floor plan for the kitchen and living room and a half bath. The kitchen has breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator, double sink, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove top and garbage disposal. Dine around the breakfast bar, the outdoor patio or in the dining area.

For the hot summer days, the home is equipped with Central Air/Heating. On the cold days, enjoy the ambiance of the built-in fireplace located on the main living area of the townhouse. The built in TV and entertainment center adds and beautiful enclosure for your electronic devices. The third floor, has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The home has a large two car garage and comes with washer and dryer.

This home is in excellent condition and is located directly adjacent to the entrance to the Rancho Carrillo Nature Preserve and its beautiful hiking trails.

The community of RanchoCarrillo/Cascada offers great amenities.
There is a community swimming pool and jacuzzi, walking trails, parks, high ranking schools, community events and activities. Located minutes to the Shopping Center in La Costa with Cineopolis and an array of restaurants and shops this is a central location for those who enjoy coastal living at its best.
Owner pays the HOA dues. Tenant pays for all utilities (water/sewer/trash/gas/electric).
NO PETS will be allowed.
Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply. **Please note, the property next store is under construction so there may be added noise until completed.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 Via Puerta have any available units?
3160 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3160 Via Puerta have?
Some of 3160 Via Puerta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
3160 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 3160 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3160 Via Puerta offer parking?
Yes, 3160 Via Puerta offers parking.
Does 3160 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3160 Via Puerta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 3160 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 3160 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 3160 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.

