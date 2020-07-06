Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 BD, 2.5 BA with AC in Rancho Carrillo! - This townhome is located at 3160 Via Puerta, Carlsbad, CA. 3160 Via Puerta is in the Rancho Carrillo neighborhood in Carlsbad, CA and in ZIP code 92009. This property has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1,201sf of floor space.



This tri-level home offers many great living spaces. As you enter the home, you are greeted with a bonus room/office space. On the second level of the home is set up with an open floor plan for the kitchen and living room and a half bath. The kitchen has breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator, double sink, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove top and garbage disposal. Dine around the breakfast bar, the outdoor patio or in the dining area.



For the hot summer days, the home is equipped with Central Air/Heating. On the cold days, enjoy the ambiance of the built-in fireplace located on the main living area of the townhouse. The built in TV and entertainment center adds and beautiful enclosure for your electronic devices. The third floor, has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.



The home has a large two car garage and comes with washer and dryer.



This home is in excellent condition and is located directly adjacent to the entrance to the Rancho Carrillo Nature Preserve and its beautiful hiking trails.



The community of RanchoCarrillo/Cascada offers great amenities.

There is a community swimming pool and jacuzzi, walking trails, parks, high ranking schools, community events and activities. Located minutes to the Shopping Center in La Costa with Cineopolis and an array of restaurants and shops this is a central location for those who enjoy coastal living at its best.

Owner pays the HOA dues. Tenant pays for all utilities (water/sewer/trash/gas/electric).

NO PETS will be allowed.

Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy.



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply. **Please note, the property next store is under construction so there may be added noise until completed.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5719815)