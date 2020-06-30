3139 Via Puerta

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

3BR 3BA 3-Story Townhouse. Bonus Room. Attached Garage. MOVE-IN SPECIAL*! - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: SIGN TODAY, GET THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FOR 1/2 PRICE!

Bright 3-STORY corner unit 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in the desirable Rancho Carrillo/Casacada community of Carlsbad. This one of only a few, in this development, that offers natural sunlight through the windows to make your winters warm and cozy. Also features a fireplace, tile flooring, 2 balconies, full sized laundry closet, and a bonus room suitable for an office or den. Convenient direct-entry 2 car garage keeps you out of the elements when coming and going! Use of the Cascada pool/spa as well as the Master Rancho Carrillo Association swim center, club house and some great hiking trails! Spectrum internet with NO DATA CAPS. Your small pet will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.



Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.



(RLNE5028917)