All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3139 Via Puerta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3139 Via Puerta
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

3139 Via Puerta

3139 Via Puerta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3139 Via Puerta, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
3BR 3BA 3-Story Townhouse. Bonus Room. Attached Garage. MOVE-IN SPECIAL*! - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: SIGN TODAY, GET THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FOR 1/2 PRICE!
Bright 3-STORY corner unit 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in the desirable Rancho Carrillo/Casacada community of Carlsbad. This one of only a few, in this development, that offers natural sunlight through the windows to make your winters warm and cozy. Also features a fireplace, tile flooring, 2 balconies, full sized laundry closet, and a bonus room suitable for an office or den. Convenient direct-entry 2 car garage keeps you out of the elements when coming and going! Use of the Cascada pool/spa as well as the Master Rancho Carrillo Association swim center, club house and some great hiking trails! Spectrum internet with NO DATA CAPS. Your small pet will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.

Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE5028917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 Via Puerta have any available units?
3139 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3139 Via Puerta have?
Some of 3139 Via Puerta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
3139 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
Yes, 3139 Via Puerta is pet friendly.
Does 3139 Via Puerta offer parking?
Yes, 3139 Via Puerta offers parking.
Does 3139 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3139 Via Puerta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 3139 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 3139 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 3139 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3139 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College