3074 Corte Trabuco
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:00 PM

3074 Corte Trabuco

3074 Corte Trabuco · No Longer Available
Location

3074 Corte Trabuco, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Nicely updated 3 bedroom town-home in the desirable community of Meadow Ridge. Laminate flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), and two large patios. Large two-car garage. Community features: 2 Pools/spas , 2 tennis courts, park areas/walking trails.
Nicely updated 3 bedroom town-home in the desirable community of Meadow Ridge. Laminate flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), and two large patios. Large two-car garage. Community features: 2 Pools/spas , 2 tennis courts, park areas/walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3074 Corte Trabuco have any available units?
3074 Corte Trabuco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3074 Corte Trabuco have?
Some of 3074 Corte Trabuco's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3074 Corte Trabuco currently offering any rent specials?
3074 Corte Trabuco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3074 Corte Trabuco pet-friendly?
No, 3074 Corte Trabuco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3074 Corte Trabuco offer parking?
Yes, 3074 Corte Trabuco offers parking.
Does 3074 Corte Trabuco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3074 Corte Trabuco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3074 Corte Trabuco have a pool?
Yes, 3074 Corte Trabuco has a pool.
Does 3074 Corte Trabuco have accessible units?
No, 3074 Corte Trabuco does not have accessible units.
Does 3074 Corte Trabuco have units with dishwashers?
No, 3074 Corte Trabuco does not have units with dishwashers.
