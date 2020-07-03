Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

La Costa Meadowridge 3BR/2.5BTH Newly Remodeled Condo With Large Deck!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Newly remodeled condo with amazing views of the canyon. Laminate wood floors throughout living and dining room. Large entertaining kitchen with upgraded wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including gas stove & granite counters. Kitchen overlooks family room with fireplace. Large deck upstairs and large patio downstairs. 2 car attached garage with parking on the driveway. Master bath has dual vanity. Includes access to pools, hot tubs and tennis courts. Highly desired area. Washer & Dryer (as-is) in unit. This home is located in desirable La Costa Meadowridge community. Call to schedule your showing today!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6'875



PETS: No Cats, Dog Under 25 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Non-Smoking Property

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Microwave

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Fire Place

Living Room

2 Story

Patio

Balcony

Laminate Flooring

Washer/ Dryer

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Water Included

Canyon View

Vertical Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary: La Costa Meadows

Middle School: San Elijo

High School: San Marcos



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3058-Avenida-Christina--Carlsbad-CA-92009-1925/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5195164)