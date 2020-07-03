Amenities
La Costa Meadowridge 3BR/2.5BTH Newly Remodeled Condo With Large Deck!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Newly remodeled condo with amazing views of the canyon. Laminate wood floors throughout living and dining room. Large entertaining kitchen with upgraded wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including gas stove & granite counters. Kitchen overlooks family room with fireplace. Large deck upstairs and large patio downstairs. 2 car attached garage with parking on the driveway. Master bath has dual vanity. Includes access to pools, hot tubs and tennis courts. Highly desired area. Washer & Dryer (as-is) in unit. This home is located in desirable La Costa Meadowridge community. Call to schedule your showing today!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6'875
PETS: No Cats, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Living Room
2 Story
Patio
Balcony
Laminate Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Water Included
Canyon View
Vertical Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary: La Costa Meadows
Middle School: San Elijo
High School: San Marcos
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3058-Avenida-Christina--Carlsbad-CA-92009-1925/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5195164)