Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

3058 Avenida Christina

3058 Avenida Christina · No Longer Available
Location

3058 Avenida Christina, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
La Costa Meadowridge 3BR/2.5BTH Newly Remodeled Condo With Large Deck!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Newly remodeled condo with amazing views of the canyon. Laminate wood floors throughout living and dining room. Large entertaining kitchen with upgraded wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including gas stove & granite counters. Kitchen overlooks family room with fireplace. Large deck upstairs and large patio downstairs. 2 car attached garage with parking on the driveway. Master bath has dual vanity. Includes access to pools, hot tubs and tennis courts. Highly desired area. Washer & Dryer (as-is) in unit. This home is located in desirable La Costa Meadowridge community. Call to schedule your showing today!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6'875

PETS: No Cats, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Living Room
2 Story
Patio
Balcony
Laminate Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Water Included
Canyon View
Vertical Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary: La Costa Meadows
Middle School: San Elijo
High School: San Marcos

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3058-Avenida-Christina--Carlsbad-CA-92009-1925/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5195164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

