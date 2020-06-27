3053 Ocean Street

Amenities

Beachside Carlsbad Duplex- Panoramic Ocean Views! - Unbelievable location, right on the sand in the heart of Carlsbad Village, along the historic Ocean Street in Carlsbad. This fully furnished beachside duplex has a spacious private deck, right on the sand & water, with private steps and direct access to Carlsbad City Beach. It is perfect for those who want the beach lifestyle with live music, coffee houses, wine bars, and restaurants all within easy walking distance. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1,250 Sq Ft with unbelievable outdoor space to enjoy the views and the beach.



The inside living area boasts a spacious living room and separate dining area, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, and modern appliances. Both bedrooms have an incredible ocean view. Other features of the home include granite vanity counters in both bathrooms, travertine flooring throughout, full size washer/dryer and central air-conditioning. This home is one-half of a duplex with fenced and gated access to side entry and street parking. Water, trash, gas and electric are all included in rent. No smoking. One small pet is allowed with restrictions.



The home is located within the highly acclaimed Carlsbad Unified School District: Jefferson Elementary School, Valley Middle School and Carlsbad High School. The home is close to the downtown Carlsbad Village area with a great selection of shops, restaurants and entertainment. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate- 5, Hwy 78 and 76. Public Transit Center is within a mile with access to the Amtrak Train and Coaster service.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



