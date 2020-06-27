All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3053 Ocean Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3053 Ocean Street
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

3053 Ocean Street

3053 Ocean Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Carlsbad Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3053 Ocean Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beachside Carlsbad Duplex- Panoramic Ocean Views! - Unbelievable location, right on the sand in the heart of Carlsbad Village, along the historic Ocean Street in Carlsbad. This fully furnished beachside duplex has a spacious private deck, right on the sand & water, with private steps and direct access to Carlsbad City Beach. It is perfect for those who want the beach lifestyle with live music, coffee houses, wine bars, and restaurants all within easy walking distance. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1,250 Sq Ft with unbelievable outdoor space to enjoy the views and the beach.

The inside living area boasts a spacious living room and separate dining area, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, and modern appliances. Both bedrooms have an incredible ocean view. Other features of the home include granite vanity counters in both bathrooms, travertine flooring throughout, full size washer/dryer and central air-conditioning. This home is one-half of a duplex with fenced and gated access to side entry and street parking. Water, trash, gas and electric are all included in rent. No smoking. One small pet is allowed with restrictions.

The home is located within the highly acclaimed Carlsbad Unified School District: Jefferson Elementary School, Valley Middle School and Carlsbad High School. The home is close to the downtown Carlsbad Village area with a great selection of shops, restaurants and entertainment. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate- 5, Hwy 78 and 76. Public Transit Center is within a mile with access to the Amtrak Train and Coaster service.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING SELECT ONE OF THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS:
1. To schedule a showing through our automated systems from your smart phone, call (858) 252-0480 and be prepared to enter the street number in address of the property of interest (123 Broadway would be entered as 123). The automated system will recognize the property and will send you a link to schedule a showing through our online service called Tenant Turner.
- OR -
Copy and paste the link into your web browser to visit the schedule showing page for the property of interest, then fill in the contact information fields on the left side of the page and click "Continue To Next Step":
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3053-ocean-street?p=TenantTurner
2. Call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent
2. Find the property of interest, open the listing and then click on "Apply Online".
3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.
4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.
5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.
6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).
7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.

RENTAL CRITERIA:
1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.
2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.
3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.
4. No co-signers will be accepted.
5. Renters insurance is also required.
6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.
7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
Schedule a showing: (858) 252-0480
General Information: (858) 792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE3647938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 Ocean Street have any available units?
3053 Ocean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 Ocean Street have?
Some of 3053 Ocean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 Ocean Street currently offering any rent specials?
3053 Ocean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 Ocean Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3053 Ocean Street is pet friendly.
Does 3053 Ocean Street offer parking?
No, 3053 Ocean Street does not offer parking.
Does 3053 Ocean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3053 Ocean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 Ocean Street have a pool?
No, 3053 Ocean Street does not have a pool.
Does 3053 Ocean Street have accessible units?
No, 3053 Ocean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 Ocean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 Ocean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College