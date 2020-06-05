3016 Newshire St

Amenities

Wonderful Two Story Home with Beautiful Landscape & Upgrades!! - Property Information

Great Price for this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Calavera Hills. You're invited to come see this gorgeous two story home centrally located in Carlsbad! The lower level boasts an open and cozy atmosphere complete with a fireplace. Upstairs you will find all three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. The numerous windows throughout the home allow for lots of light inside the home. The fully fenced, beautifully landscaped, backyard is complete with a large patio which is great for entertaining guests. The master suite comes with upgrades, a spacious layout and plenty of storage. It is located within walking distance from Hope Elementary, and only minutes from Carlsbad Village, Interstate 5, and Highway 78! Call today to schedule your showing.



Required Income

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.



Pets

No Pets



Features

Non-Smoking Property Microwave Stove Dishwasher Fire Place Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace Family Room Dining Area Patio Eat in kitchen 2 Story Tile Flooring Upgraded Carpeting Garage Laundry Gas/ 220 Laundry 2 Car Garage Home Owners Assoc.Mini Blind Fenced yard



Schools

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School



Link

http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3016-Newshire-Street-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1333/



Contact Information

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



