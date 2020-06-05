All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3016 Newshire St

3016 Newshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Newshire Street, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Two Story Home with Beautiful Landscape & Upgrades!! - Property Information
Great Price for this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Calavera Hills. You're invited to come see this gorgeous two story home centrally located in Carlsbad! The lower level boasts an open and cozy atmosphere complete with a fireplace. Upstairs you will find all three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. The numerous windows throughout the home allow for lots of light inside the home. The fully fenced, beautifully landscaped, backyard is complete with a large patio which is great for entertaining guests. The master suite comes with upgrades, a spacious layout and plenty of storage. It is located within walking distance from Hope Elementary, and only minutes from Carlsbad Village, Interstate 5, and Highway 78! Call today to schedule your showing.

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.

Pets
No Pets

Features
Non-Smoking Property Microwave Stove Dishwasher Fire Place Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace Family Room Dining Area Patio Eat in kitchen 2 Story Tile Flooring Upgraded Carpeting Garage Laundry Gas/ 220 Laundry 2 Car Garage Home Owners Assoc.Mini Blind Fenced yard

Schools
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School

Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE4567910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

