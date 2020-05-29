2986 Lexington Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Carlsbad! - Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with updated finishes throughout. This 1,724 square foot home comes with its own private backyard, patio area and attached 2-car garage. Walking distance near community center with tennis, basketball, softball and concerts! There is also a community pool/spa for you to enjoy on those hot summer days.



Unfurnished

12 month lease term

Utilities included: Tenant pays all utilities except trash

Laundry: W/D in Garage

Appliances Include: Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Parking: 2-Car Garage



Up to 2 pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



No smoking.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE5091462)