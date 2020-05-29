All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
2986 Lexington Circle
2986 Lexington Circle

2986 Lexington Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2986 Lexington Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Carlsbad! - Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with updated finishes throughout. This 1,724 square foot home comes with its own private backyard, patio area and attached 2-car garage. Walking distance near community center with tennis, basketball, softball and concerts! There is also a community pool/spa for you to enjoy on those hot summer days.

Unfurnished
12 month lease term
Utilities included: Tenant pays all utilities except trash
Laundry: W/D in Garage
Appliances Include: Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Parking: 2-Car Garage

Up to 2 pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

No smoking.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5091462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
