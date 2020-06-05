Amenities
In the gated Fairways community of Rancho La Costa, this single-family home boasts views of the golf course, and canyon, and easy access to the beach and major shopping.
Many great schools are nearby, La Costa Elementary is less than a mile away, with San Elijo Middle and San Marcos High just a couple more.
Features:
- 3 bedroom, 2 baths single-family home
- Wood floors in common areas
- Large windows for plenty of natural light
- Fireplace in the living room with access to a private porch with great views
- Carpeted bedrooms with large closets
- Island in the kitchen is great for hosting
- Master bath comes with a tub, shower and two sinks
- Washer and dryer in unit with storage above
- 2-car garage with tall storage
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
- $49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities under the residents name.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2941-Avenida-Valera-Carlsbad-CA-92009-3
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
