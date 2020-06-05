Amenities

In the gated Fairways community of Rancho La Costa, this single-family home boasts views of the golf course, and canyon, and easy access to the beach and major shopping.



Many great schools are nearby, La Costa Elementary is less than a mile away, with San Elijo Middle and San Marcos High just a couple more.



Features:

- 3 bedroom, 2 baths single-family home

- Wood floors in common areas

- Large windows for plenty of natural light

- Fireplace in the living room with access to a private porch with great views

- Carpeted bedrooms with large closets

- Island in the kitchen is great for hosting

- Master bath comes with a tub, shower and two sinks

- Washer and dryer in unit with storage above

- 2-car garage with tall storage

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- $49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- All utilities under the residents name.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2941-Avenida-Valera-Carlsbad-CA-92009-3



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE3862293)