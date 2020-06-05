All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2941 Avenida Valera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2941 Avenida Valera
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

2941 Avenida Valera

2941 Avenida Valera · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2941 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
In the gated Fairways community of Rancho La Costa, this single-family home boasts views of the golf course, and canyon, and easy access to the beach and major shopping.

Many great schools are nearby, La Costa Elementary is less than a mile away, with San Elijo Middle and San Marcos High just a couple more.

Features:
- 3 bedroom, 2 baths single-family home
- Wood floors in common areas
- Large windows for plenty of natural light
- Fireplace in the living room with access to a private porch with great views
- Carpeted bedrooms with large closets
- Island in the kitchen is great for hosting
- Master bath comes with a tub, shower and two sinks
- Washer and dryer in unit with storage above
- 2-car garage with tall storage
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- $49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities under the residents name.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2941-Avenida-Valera-Carlsbad-CA-92009-3

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE3862293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Avenida Valera have any available units?
2941 Avenida Valera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 Avenida Valera have?
Some of 2941 Avenida Valera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 Avenida Valera currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Avenida Valera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Avenida Valera pet-friendly?
Yes, 2941 Avenida Valera is pet friendly.
Does 2941 Avenida Valera offer parking?
Yes, 2941 Avenida Valera offers parking.
Does 2941 Avenida Valera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 Avenida Valera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Avenida Valera have a pool?
No, 2941 Avenida Valera does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Avenida Valera have accessible units?
No, 2941 Avenida Valera does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Avenida Valera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2941 Avenida Valera has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College