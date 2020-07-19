Amenities

2886 Luciernaga Street ~ Carlsbad Furnished or Unfurnished Town-Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1824 square foot split level town-home in Beautiful Carlsbad Meadow Villas Community.This town-home features AC & heat, wood planked vaulted ceilings, a large living room, updated flooring, a fireplace, a community pool, attached 2 car garage, 1 additional assigned parking space, and panoramic southwest views, multiple decks/patios.



This home can be rented fully furnished at $3600 a month, $3900 security deposit or this home can be rented unfurnished for $3000 a month, $3300 security deposit.



Pets are allowed upon approval, water and trash are included, appliances include a microwave, gas range & dishwasher.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



