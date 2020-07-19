All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2886 Luciernaga Street

2886 Luciernaga Street · No Longer Available
Location

2886 Luciernaga Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2886 Luciernaga Street ~ Carlsbad Furnished or Unfurnished Town-Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1824 square foot split level town-home in Beautiful Carlsbad Meadow Villas Community.This town-home features AC & heat, wood planked vaulted ceilings, a large living room, updated flooring, a fireplace, a community pool, attached 2 car garage, 1 additional assigned parking space, and panoramic southwest views, multiple decks/patios.

This home can be rented fully furnished at $3600 a month, $3900 security deposit or this home can be rented unfurnished for $3000 a month, $3300 security deposit.

Pets are allowed upon approval, water and trash are included, appliances include a microwave, gas range & dishwasher.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE4523715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2886 Luciernaga Street have any available units?
2886 Luciernaga Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2886 Luciernaga Street have?
Some of 2886 Luciernaga Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2886 Luciernaga Street currently offering any rent specials?
2886 Luciernaga Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2886 Luciernaga Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2886 Luciernaga Street is pet friendly.
Does 2886 Luciernaga Street offer parking?
Yes, 2886 Luciernaga Street offers parking.
Does 2886 Luciernaga Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2886 Luciernaga Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2886 Luciernaga Street have a pool?
Yes, 2886 Luciernaga Street has a pool.
Does 2886 Luciernaga Street have accessible units?
No, 2886 Luciernaga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2886 Luciernaga Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2886 Luciernaga Street has units with dishwashers.
