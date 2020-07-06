All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

2878 Englewood Way

2878 Englewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

2878 Englewood Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Close to Calavera Hiking Trails, Good Schools & Dog Friendly - 2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
1 Car Garage
Water Included
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
A/C
1112 Square Feet
Community Pool
Close to Calavera Hiking Trails

Schools Zoned for Condo:

Hope Elementary School 0.2 Miles
Calavera Hills Middle School 0.9 Miles
Sage Creek High School 1.3 Miles

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call Sarah Bissell for a private showing at (760) 453-6684
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5240828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2878 Englewood Way have any available units?
2878 Englewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2878 Englewood Way have?
Some of 2878 Englewood Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2878 Englewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
2878 Englewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2878 Englewood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2878 Englewood Way is pet friendly.
Does 2878 Englewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 2878 Englewood Way offers parking.
Does 2878 Englewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2878 Englewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2878 Englewood Way have a pool?
Yes, 2878 Englewood Way has a pool.
Does 2878 Englewood Way have accessible units?
No, 2878 Englewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2878 Englewood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2878 Englewood Way has units with dishwashers.

