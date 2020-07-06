2878 Englewood Way

Amenities
Close to Calavera Hiking Trails, Good Schools & Dog Friendly - 2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
1 Car Garage
Water Included
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
A/C
1112 Square Feet
Community Pool
Close to Calavera Hiking Trails
Schools Zoned for Condo:
Hope Elementary School 0.2 Miles
Calavera Hills Middle School 0.9 Miles
Sage Creek High School 1.3 Miles
Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call Sarah Bissell for a private showing at (760) 453-6684
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5240828)