Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

2856 Andover Avenue

Location

2856 Andover Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 2856 ANDOVER AVENUE - Live in Calavera Hills in Carlsbad! 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ fireplace, Walk-in closet in MB. Spacious patio. Plenty of storage with extra storage closet in garage. Calavera Hills is in a great Carlsbad location - close to a popular recreational park, Lake Calavera hiking trails, and the summer season's Jazz in the Park. Short drive to the beach, Restaurants, Golf Courses, and shopping in the Village of Carlsbad or Carlsbad's Premium Outlets. Laundry Closet has Washer/Dryer hook ups. Fireplace in Living room. Move-in ready! One-car garage + one additional parking space, community pool & spa, water/sewer/trash included Kim@RanchandSea.com (760) 722-2114 ext 4221

(RLNE4827711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2856 Andover Avenue have any available units?
2856 Andover Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2856 Andover Avenue have?
Some of 2856 Andover Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2856 Andover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2856 Andover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2856 Andover Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2856 Andover Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2856 Andover Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2856 Andover Avenue offers parking.
Does 2856 Andover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2856 Andover Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2856 Andover Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2856 Andover Avenue has a pool.
Does 2856 Andover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2856 Andover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2856 Andover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2856 Andover Avenue has units with dishwashers.
