Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 2856 ANDOVER AVENUE - Live in Calavera Hills in Carlsbad! 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ fireplace, Walk-in closet in MB. Spacious patio. Plenty of storage with extra storage closet in garage. Calavera Hills is in a great Carlsbad location - close to a popular recreational park, Lake Calavera hiking trails, and the summer season's Jazz in the Park. Short drive to the beach, Restaurants, Golf Courses, and shopping in the Village of Carlsbad or Carlsbad's Premium Outlets. Laundry Closet has Washer/Dryer hook ups. Fireplace in Living room. Move-in ready! One-car garage + one additional parking space, community pool & spa, water/sewer/trash included Kim@RanchandSea.com (760) 722-2114 ext 4221



(RLNE4827711)