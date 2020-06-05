2850 Englewood Way

Amenities

COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/22/19. Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium in the Villas of Calavera Hills.This immaculate home features vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace in living room, and wonderful views from the large tiled patio. The kitchen and both bathrooms have been recently remodeled, and have gorgeous cabinetry & granite counters. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are like new and are included. There is a one-car detached garage that includes a huge locked storage room, just steps from the condo. This popular community has a beautiful pool & spa to enjoy, and is just 3 miles to Carlsbad beaches, shopping, freeway, and charming Carlsbad Village. Please contact Nicholas Darracq at 760-585-5841 to schedule a showing.