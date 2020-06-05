All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 24 2019

2850 Englewood Way

2850 Englewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

2850 Englewood Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom 2 Bath condominium in beautiful Calavera Hills.
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/22/19. Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium in the Villas of Calavera Hills.This immaculate home features vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace in living room, and wonderful views from the large tiled patio. The kitchen and both bathrooms have been recently remodeled, and have gorgeous cabinetry & granite counters. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are like new and are included. There is a one-car detached garage that includes a huge locked storage room, just steps from the condo. This popular community has a beautiful pool & spa to enjoy, and is just 3 miles to Carlsbad beaches, shopping, freeway, and charming Carlsbad Village. Please contact Nicholas Darracq at 760-585-5841 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Englewood Way have any available units?
2850 Englewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 Englewood Way have?
Some of 2850 Englewood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Englewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Englewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Englewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 2850 Englewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2850 Englewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 2850 Englewood Way offers parking.
Does 2850 Englewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 Englewood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Englewood Way have a pool?
Yes, 2850 Englewood Way has a pool.
Does 2850 Englewood Way have accessible units?
No, 2850 Englewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Englewood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2850 Englewood Way has units with dishwashers.
