2838 Cazadero Dr

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom La Costa Home!!! - Property Information
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story home. Very open floor-plan with spacious formal living and dining area. Kitchen opens up into a warm family room with fireplace. Over-sized bedrooms complete this picture perfect home. The Large backyard is great for entertaining! Gardener included.
Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.
Pets
No Cats
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
Features
Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fire Place, Family Room, Patio, 1 Story, Eat in kitchen, Dining Area, Living Room, Formal dining room, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Gardener included, Mini Blinds, Fenced yard
Schools
Elementary School: La Costa Meadows Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
Link
http://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2838-Cazadero-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92010-496/
Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
