Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

2838 Cazadero Dr

2838 Cazadero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2838 Cazadero Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom La Costa Home!!! - Property Information
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story home. Very open floor-plan with spacious formal living and dining area. Kitchen opens up into a warm family room with fireplace. Over-sized bedrooms complete this picture perfect home. The Large backyard is great for entertaining! Gardener included.

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.

Pets
No Cats
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

Features
Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fire Place, Family Room, Patio, 1 Story, Eat in kitchen, Dining Area, Living Room, Formal dining room, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Gardener included, Mini Blinds, Fenced yard

Schools
Elementary School: La Costa Meadows Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link
http://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2838-Cazadero-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92010-496/

Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE4921217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 Cazadero Dr have any available units?
2838 Cazadero Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2838 Cazadero Dr have?
Some of 2838 Cazadero Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 Cazadero Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2838 Cazadero Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 Cazadero Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2838 Cazadero Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2838 Cazadero Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2838 Cazadero Dr offers parking.
Does 2838 Cazadero Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2838 Cazadero Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 Cazadero Dr have a pool?
No, 2838 Cazadero Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2838 Cazadero Dr have accessible units?
No, 2838 Cazadero Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 Cazadero Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2838 Cazadero Dr has units with dishwashers.
