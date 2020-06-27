2838 Cazadero Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom La Costa Home!!! - Property Information

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story home. Very open floor-plan with spacious formal living and dining area. Kitchen opens up into a warm family room with fireplace. Over-sized bedrooms complete this picture perfect home. The Large backyard is great for entertaining! Gardener included.



Required Income

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.



Pets

No Cats

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Features

Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fire Place, Family Room, Patio, 1 Story, Eat in kitchen, Dining Area, Living Room, Formal dining room, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Gardener included, Mini Blinds, Fenced yard



Schools

Elementary School: La Costa Meadows Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Link

http://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2838-Cazadero-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92010-496/



Contact Information

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



(RLNE4921217)