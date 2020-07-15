Amenities
This is one exceptional location! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Summer is here and this is one hot property - in the figurative sense of course! While it has plenty of sunshine pouring in, it also has shady trees off the back patio offering plenty of cool breeze for those hot summer days.
Inside, you will feel at home in a snap thanks to the fresh and bright remodeled kitchen that features all stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your two spacious bedrooms separated by one of the bathrooms. Bonus - in addition to a reserved spot, there is also a 1-car garage with a storage room up front for all your fun toys!
Saving the best for last - your large private patio is just waiting for you to add the cutest West Elm patio furniture. Or maybe a farmhouse table... the choice is yours! Finish the space off with a grill and string lighting and now you're all set for summer get-togethers. Welcome home!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,875.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Storage space
Dining Area
Living Room
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
1 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Vertical Blinds
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2834-Winthrop-Ave-Carlsbad-CA-92010-2053/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5896850)