Carlsbad, CA
2834 Winthrop Ave
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:52 AM

2834 Winthrop Ave

2834 Winthrop Avenue · (760) 434-7373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2834 Winthrop Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2834 Winthrop Ave · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This is one exceptional location! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Summer is here and this is one hot property - in the figurative sense of course! While it has plenty of sunshine pouring in, it also has shady trees off the back patio offering plenty of cool breeze for those hot summer days.

Inside, you will feel at home in a snap thanks to the fresh and bright remodeled kitchen that features all stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your two spacious bedrooms separated by one of the bathrooms. Bonus - in addition to a reserved spot, there is also a 1-car garage with a storage room up front for all your fun toys!

Saving the best for last - your large private patio is just waiting for you to add the cutest West Elm patio furniture. Or maybe a farmhouse table... the choice is yours! Finish the space off with a grill and string lighting and now you're all set for summer get-togethers. Welcome home!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,875.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Storage space
Dining Area
Living Room
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
1 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Vertical Blinds
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2834-Winthrop-Ave-Carlsbad-CA-92010-2053/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5896850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 Winthrop Ave have any available units?
2834 Winthrop Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2834 Winthrop Ave have?
Some of 2834 Winthrop Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 Winthrop Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2834 Winthrop Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 Winthrop Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2834 Winthrop Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2834 Winthrop Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2834 Winthrop Ave offers parking.
Does 2834 Winthrop Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 Winthrop Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 Winthrop Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2834 Winthrop Ave has a pool.
Does 2834 Winthrop Ave have accessible units?
No, 2834 Winthrop Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 Winthrop Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2834 Winthrop Ave has units with dishwashers.
