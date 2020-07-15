Amenities

This is one exceptional location! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Summer is here and this is one hot property - in the figurative sense of course! While it has plenty of sunshine pouring in, it also has shady trees off the back patio offering plenty of cool breeze for those hot summer days.



Inside, you will feel at home in a snap thanks to the fresh and bright remodeled kitchen that features all stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your two spacious bedrooms separated by one of the bathrooms. Bonus - in addition to a reserved spot, there is also a 1-car garage with a storage room up front for all your fun toys!



Saving the best for last - your large private patio is just waiting for you to add the cutest West Elm patio furniture. Or maybe a farmhouse table... the choice is yours! Finish the space off with a grill and string lighting and now you're all set for summer get-togethers. Welcome home!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,875.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Non-Smoking Property

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove

Microwave

Fire Place

Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace

Storage space

Dining Area

Living Room

Laminate Flooring

Tile Flooring

1 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Trash Included

Water Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Vertical Blinds

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2834-Winthrop-Ave-Carlsbad-CA-92010-2053/



