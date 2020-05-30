All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 6 2019 at 5:56 PM

2808 Via Clarez

2808 via Clarez · No Longer Available
Location

2808 via Clarez, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Inviting 3 bed/2.5 bath Town Home located in the Carlsbad Community of Tanglewood. Open floor plan and a large eat in kitchen. New carpet and paint! Low maintenance back patio has access to the two car garage. Washer & Dryer are included. Near nice green belt. Close to Carlsbad Mall, Regal Cinema, and many restaurants. Easy access to El Camino Real and Hwy-78. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

