2808 Via Clarez

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Inviting 3 bed/2.5 bath Town Home located in the Carlsbad Community of Tanglewood. Open floor plan and a large eat in kitchen. New carpet and paint! Low maintenance back patio has access to the two car garage. Washer & Dryer are included. Near nice green belt. Close to Carlsbad Mall, Regal Cinema, and many restaurants. Easy access to El Camino Real and Hwy-78. Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.