All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2744 Carlsbad Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2744 Carlsbad Blvd.
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

2744 Carlsbad Blvd.

2744 Carlsbad Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Carlsbad Village
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2744 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
This town home offers luxury beach living at its best!!! It is located in the heart of Carlsbad next to Carlsbad Village, freeways, dining, shopping, and just a block away from the beach. The home features a mosaic medallion entryway to all hardwood floors throughout all the main living areas. The gourmet kitchen includes top of the line stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinetry, and granite countertops. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace, and next to it is an intimate dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. have any available units?
2744 Carlsbad Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. have?
Some of 2744 Carlsbad Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Carlsbad Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. offer parking?
No, 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. have a pool?
No, 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2744 Carlsbad Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College