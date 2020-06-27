2744 Carlsbad Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

This town home offers luxury beach living at its best!!! It is located in the heart of Carlsbad next to Carlsbad Village, freeways, dining, shopping, and just a block away from the beach. The home features a mosaic medallion entryway to all hardwood floors throughout all the main living areas. The gourmet kitchen includes top of the line stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinetry, and granite countertops. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace, and next to it is an intimate dining room.