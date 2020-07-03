All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

2652 Vancouver St.

2652 Vancouver Street · No Longer Available
Location

2652 Vancouver Street, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
microwave
2652 Vancouver St. Available 12/16/19 4 Bedroom Single Story House in Carlsbad - - Single Story
- Cul De Sac Location
- Frig Included
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Gardener Included
- 2 Car Garage
- Large Yard

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5321018)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 Vancouver St. have any available units?
2652 Vancouver St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2652 Vancouver St. have?
Some of 2652 Vancouver St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2652 Vancouver St. currently offering any rent specials?
2652 Vancouver St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 Vancouver St. pet-friendly?
No, 2652 Vancouver St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2652 Vancouver St. offer parking?
Yes, 2652 Vancouver St. offers parking.
Does 2652 Vancouver St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2652 Vancouver St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 Vancouver St. have a pool?
No, 2652 Vancouver St. does not have a pool.
Does 2652 Vancouver St. have accessible units?
No, 2652 Vancouver St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 Vancouver St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2652 Vancouver St. has units with dishwashers.

