All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2636 Ocean Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2636 Ocean Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:37 AM

2636 Ocean Street

2636 Ocean St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Carlsbad Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2636 Ocean St, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2636 Ocean Street Downstairs Duplex ~ 6 MONTH LEASE ~ Walk to the Beach or Village - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom downstairs duplex unit.

Water, and trash included. Shared laundry facility with the neighbor. No pets. Appliances include: gas stove & fridge. Two parking spaces, fenced back yard & laundry area that are both shared with tenant upstairs.

HARD TO FIND SHORT TERM LEASE OF 6 MONTHS.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4823346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 Ocean Street have any available units?
2636 Ocean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2636 Ocean Street have?
Some of 2636 Ocean Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 Ocean Street currently offering any rent specials?
2636 Ocean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 Ocean Street pet-friendly?
No, 2636 Ocean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2636 Ocean Street offer parking?
Yes, 2636 Ocean Street offers parking.
Does 2636 Ocean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 Ocean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 Ocean Street have a pool?
No, 2636 Ocean Street does not have a pool.
Does 2636 Ocean Street have accessible units?
No, 2636 Ocean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 Ocean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2636 Ocean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College