Amenities

on-site laundry parking some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2636 Ocean Street Downstairs Duplex ~ 6 MONTH LEASE ~ Walk to the Beach or Village - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom downstairs duplex unit.



Water, and trash included. Shared laundry facility with the neighbor. No pets. Appliances include: gas stove & fridge. Two parking spaces, fenced back yard & laundry area that are both shared with tenant upstairs.



HARD TO FIND SHORT TERM LEASE OF 6 MONTHS.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4823346)