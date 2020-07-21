2620 El Aguila Ln.

Amenities

Lovely 3+BR Single-story Carlsbad Home With AC & Skylights!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Lovely 3 bedroom & den single-story Carlsbad home. This property features a spacious low-care yard and 3 bedrooms plus the fourth room which is perfect as an office. Skylights and air conditioning, as well as plenty of storage, make for a home that is easy to move into. You will know that this property has been well cared for upon entering and want to apply right away! Don't hesitate - book a showing now!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,125.



PETS:

Single Pet Only

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Oven

Garbage Disposal

Refrigerator

Microwave

Fire Place

Storage space

Living Room

1 Story

Patio

Dining Area

Hardwood floors

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: La Costa Meadows

Middle School: San Elijo

High School: San Marcos



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2620-El-Aguila-Lane-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1929/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5277043)