Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

2620 El Aguila Ln.

2620 El Aguila Lane · No Longer Available
Carlsbad
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gyms
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Parking
Location

2620 El Aguila Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

Lovely 3+BR Single-story Carlsbad Home With AC & Skylights!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely 3 bedroom & den single-story Carlsbad home. This property features a spacious low-care yard and 3 bedrooms plus the fourth room which is perfect as an office. Skylights and air conditioning, as well as plenty of storage, make for a home that is easy to move into. You will know that this property has been well cared for upon entering and want to apply right away! Don't hesitate - book a showing now!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,125.

PETS:
Single Pet Only
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Refrigerator
Microwave
Fire Place
Storage space
Living Room
1 Story
Patio
Dining Area
Hardwood floors
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Meadows
Middle School: San Elijo
High School: San Marcos

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2620-El-Aguila-Lane-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1929/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5277043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

