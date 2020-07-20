All apartments in Carlsbad
2612 Galicia Way.
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:13 AM

2612 Galicia Way

2612 Galicia Way · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Galicia Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 bd 2 1/2 bath in La Costa within easy distance to freeway and beach, shopping. Amenities include deck with views, gazebo, fruit trees, and easy access to I-5, shopping and beach. Great views, you have to see it to believe it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2612 Galicia Way have any available units?
2612 Galicia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Galicia Way have?
Some of 2612 Galicia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Galicia Way currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Galicia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Galicia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 Galicia Way is pet friendly.
Does 2612 Galicia Way offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Galicia Way offers parking.
Does 2612 Galicia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 Galicia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Galicia Way have a pool?
No, 2612 Galicia Way does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Galicia Way have accessible units?
No, 2612 Galicia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Galicia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 Galicia Way has units with dishwashers.

