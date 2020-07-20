2612 Galicia Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Rancho La Costa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 bd 2 1/2 bath in La Costa within easy distance to freeway and beach, shopping. Amenities include deck with views, gazebo, fruit trees, and easy access to I-5, shopping and beach. Great views, you have to see it to believe it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)