2612 Galicia Way.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 bd 2 1/2 bath in La Costa within easy distance to freeway and beach, shopping. Amenities include deck with views, gazebo, fruit trees, and easy access to I-5, shopping and beach. Great views, you have to see it to believe it!