2585 State Street - 1

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD VILLAGE TOWNHOME!!!



Walk to shops, train station, beach, restaurants and weekly farmers market. Unit has two master suites with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchen, and rooftop deck with views of ocean and lagoon. Entry level room with 1/2 bath could be office or third bedroom. Lots of storage, including two car garage.



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:

Application Fee: $35/adult

- Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends).



HOW TO APPLY:

Respond to this ad to schedule a showing

- Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.



APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA:

Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee.

Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household.

We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date.

If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and deposit at time of lease signing.



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



