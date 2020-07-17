All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2508 Navarra Drive #402

2508 Navarra Drive · (760) 945-8107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2508 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2508 Navarra Drive #402 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2508 Navarra Drive #402 ~ Charming Carlsbad Condo! - This is a gorgeous recently remodeled, two-story condo in Carlsbad featuring 2-bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, and 1,392 square feet located in the 2500 Navarra Community. This home features stainless-steel appliances, laminate wood flooring throughout with tile in the bathrooms, a fireplace, an open patio off the living room, and one underground garaged parking space. There is much more to see, this home will not last on the market! Come enjoy the view from the private master balcony or the living room facing the 16th Green on Legends Golf Course at Omni La Costa!

The community of 2500 Navarra features a community pool and spa and is a prime location near the 5 FWY, hiking trails, golf courses, parks, dog parks, shopping, dining, and plenty of entertainment.

Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities for this condo. Appliances include a stainless-steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and electric range. There is a stacked washer and dryer in a small nook off the dining room. This condo has AC! Small pets may be accepted upon Owners approval. NON SMOKING CONDO/COMMUNITY.

Please drive by first and confirm you are interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5914051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Navarra Drive #402 have any available units?
2508 Navarra Drive #402 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Navarra Drive #402 have?
Some of 2508 Navarra Drive #402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Navarra Drive #402 currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Navarra Drive #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Navarra Drive #402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 Navarra Drive #402 is pet friendly.
Does 2508 Navarra Drive #402 offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Navarra Drive #402 offers parking.
Does 2508 Navarra Drive #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 Navarra Drive #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Navarra Drive #402 have a pool?
Yes, 2508 Navarra Drive #402 has a pool.
Does 2508 Navarra Drive #402 have accessible units?
No, 2508 Navarra Drive #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Navarra Drive #402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Navarra Drive #402 has units with dishwashers.
