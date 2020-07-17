Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking pool garage hot tub

2508 Navarra Drive #402 ~ Charming Carlsbad Condo! - This is a gorgeous recently remodeled, two-story condo in Carlsbad featuring 2-bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, and 1,392 square feet located in the 2500 Navarra Community. This home features stainless-steel appliances, laminate wood flooring throughout with tile in the bathrooms, a fireplace, an open patio off the living room, and one underground garaged parking space. There is much more to see, this home will not last on the market! Come enjoy the view from the private master balcony or the living room facing the 16th Green on Legends Golf Course at Omni La Costa!



The community of 2500 Navarra features a community pool and spa and is a prime location near the 5 FWY, hiking trails, golf courses, parks, dog parks, shopping, dining, and plenty of entertainment.



Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities for this condo. Appliances include a stainless-steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and electric range. There is a stacked washer and dryer in a small nook off the dining room. This condo has AC! Small pets may be accepted upon Owners approval. NON SMOKING CONDO/COMMUNITY.



Please drive by first and confirm you are interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5914051)