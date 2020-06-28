All apartments in Carlsbad
2504 Navarra #203
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

2504 Navarra #203

2504 Navarra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2Br/2.5Ba Condo! Gorgeous view of golf course from Master BR & Living Room!! Two car Attached garage! - 2Br/2.5 Ba Condo on Golf Course!!! Ready for immediate move-in!!

Has a two car attached garage!

No one living above or below!

Includes Washer/Dryer & Fridge!!

Beautiful view of golf course in the Navarra Condo complex!!

Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit

Security deposit is $2,495 for qualified applicants

Please contact Pacific Property Management at 760-518-5664 to schedule a showing

(RLNE5072136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Navarra #203 have any available units?
2504 Navarra #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Navarra #203 have?
Some of 2504 Navarra #203's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Navarra #203 currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Navarra #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Navarra #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Navarra #203 is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Navarra #203 offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Navarra #203 offers parking.
Does 2504 Navarra #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 Navarra #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Navarra #203 have a pool?
No, 2504 Navarra #203 does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Navarra #203 have accessible units?
No, 2504 Navarra #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Navarra #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Navarra #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
