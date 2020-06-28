2504 Navarra #203

Amenities
Beautiful 2Br/2.5Ba Condo! Gorgeous view of golf course from Master BR & Living Room!! Two car Attached garage! - 2Br/2.5 Ba Condo on Golf Course!!! Ready for immediate move-in!!
Has a two car attached garage!
No one living above or below!
Includes Washer/Dryer & Fridge!!
Beautiful view of golf course in the Navarra Condo complex!!
Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit
Security deposit is $2,495 for qualified applicants
Please contact Pacific Property Management at 760-518-5664 to schedule a showing
(RLNE5072136)