All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2405 Sacada Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2405 Sacada Cir
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

2405 Sacada Cir

2405 Sacada Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2405 Sacada Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SPACIOUS HOME IN RANCHO LA COSTA. New remodeled kitchen with brand new electric cook top, granite counter tops, bar stool area, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage. Fireplace and built in custom shelving in family room. New vinyl flooring, carpet, and custom paint. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Big walk in closets in bedrooms. Dual vanity in master bath. Master bedroom with tall vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. Large storage space under stair case. A/C. Big laundry room. 2 car att. garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Sacada Cir have any available units?
2405 Sacada Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Sacada Cir have?
Some of 2405 Sacada Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Sacada Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Sacada Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Sacada Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Sacada Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2405 Sacada Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Sacada Cir offers parking.
Does 2405 Sacada Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Sacada Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Sacada Cir have a pool?
No, 2405 Sacada Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Sacada Cir have accessible units?
No, 2405 Sacada Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Sacada Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Sacada Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coast Village Apartment Homes
935 Laguna Drive
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College