2405 Sacada Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

SPACIOUS HOME IN RANCHO LA COSTA. New remodeled kitchen with brand new electric cook top, granite counter tops, bar stool area, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage. Fireplace and built in custom shelving in family room. New vinyl flooring, carpet, and custom paint. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Big walk in closets in bedrooms. Dual vanity in master bath. Master bedroom with tall vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. Large storage space under stair case. A/C. Big laundry room. 2 car att. garage.