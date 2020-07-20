All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

2401 La Costa Ave #B 200

2401 La Costa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2401 La Costa Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
La Costa condo 2 Masters/2.5 2 car gar- Views, a/c fireplace and more. Pet friendly - Beautiful 2 Bedroom both Master suites, 2.5 Bath condo situated in the La Costa area of Carlsbad. Private 2-car garage. The spacious living room has a cozy fireplace and wetbar. Kitchen updated with Stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook and dining room. Bathrooms all updated. The floor plan is complete with a nice over sized balcony to relax and enjoy the view of the La Costa Resort golf course and the Batiquitos Lagoon plus a balcony off 1 bedroom. The Community offers a sparkling pool/spa for your enjoyment. Super close to the best shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access.

1 small pet may be accepted with extra deposit and subject to reference check,
no smoking.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

Available for an immediate move in.
Carol Bocanegra 951-333-7999
BRE#01200028

Aaron Ross Broker
BRE #01865640

(RLNE3897160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

