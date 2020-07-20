2401 La Costa Ave #B 200

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

La Costa condo 2 Masters/2.5 2 car gar- Views, a/c fireplace and more. Pet friendly - Beautiful 2 Bedroom both Master suites, 2.5 Bath condo situated in the La Costa area of Carlsbad. Private 2-car garage. The spacious living room has a cozy fireplace and wetbar. Kitchen updated with Stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook and dining room. Bathrooms all updated. The floor plan is complete with a nice over sized balcony to relax and enjoy the view of the La Costa Resort golf course and the Batiquitos Lagoon plus a balcony off 1 bedroom. The Community offers a sparkling pool/spa for your enjoyment. Super close to the best shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access.



1 small pet may be accepted with extra deposit and subject to reference check,

no smoking.



Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties



Available for an immediate move in.

Carol Bocanegra 951-333-7999

BRE#01200028



Aaron Ross Broker

BRE #01865640



(RLNE3897160)