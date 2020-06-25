All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

2391 Lafayette Ct

2391 Lafayette Court · No Longer Available
Location

2391 Lafayette Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Single Level 4BR/2BA Home in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Completely Renovated in May of 2018! A/C being installed this month! Beautiful single story w/ 3 car garage on quiet cul-de-sac in great area! Great floorplan features a beautiful contemporary kitchen and dining area adjoining a spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen includes granite counters, SS appliances, and beautiful cabinetry! Huge lot with extended patios, a fire pit, room for a small RV and great space for a home vegetable garden. Water, gardener and regular pest control service are included in the rent!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,250.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Fire Place
Storage space
Living Room
1 Story
Patio
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Garage Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2391-Lafayette-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92008-31/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4120894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2391 Lafayette Ct have any available units?
2391 Lafayette Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2391 Lafayette Ct have?
Some of 2391 Lafayette Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2391 Lafayette Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2391 Lafayette Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2391 Lafayette Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2391 Lafayette Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2391 Lafayette Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2391 Lafayette Ct offers parking.
Does 2391 Lafayette Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2391 Lafayette Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2391 Lafayette Ct have a pool?
No, 2391 Lafayette Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2391 Lafayette Ct have accessible units?
No, 2391 Lafayette Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2391 Lafayette Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2391 Lafayette Ct has units with dishwashers.
