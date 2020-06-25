2391 Lafayette Ct

Amenities

Spacious Single Level 4BR/2BA Home in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Completely Renovated in May of 2018! A/C being installed this month! Beautiful single story w/ 3 car garage on quiet cul-de-sac in great area! Great floorplan features a beautiful contemporary kitchen and dining area adjoining a spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen includes granite counters, SS appliances, and beautiful cabinetry! Huge lot with extended patios, a fire pit, room for a small RV and great space for a home vegetable garden. Water, gardener and regular pest control service are included in the rent!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,250.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Dishwasher

Stove

Garbage Disposal

Fire Place

Storage space

Living Room

1 Story

Patio

Dining Area

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Garage Laundry

Laundry Hook-ups

3 Car Garage

Gardener included

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2391-Lafayette-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92008-31/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



