2391 Lafayette Ct

Spacious Single Level 4BR/2BA Home in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Completely Renovated in May of 2018! A/C being installed this month! Beautiful single story w/ 3 car garage on quiet cul-de-sac in great area! Great floorplan features a beautiful contemporary kitchen and dining area adjoining a spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen includes granite counters, SS appliances, and beautiful cabinetry! Huge lot with extended patios, a fire pit, room for a small RV and great space for a home vegetable garden. Water, gardener and regular pest control service are included in the rent!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,250.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Fire Place
Storage space
Living Room
1 Story
Patio
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Garage Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2391-Lafayette-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92008-31/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
