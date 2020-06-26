All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

2352 Hosp Way

2352 Hosp Way · No Longer Available
Location

2352 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
1BR/1Bth 1st floor condo located in a gated community. Large Patio! 2 sliding doors lead out to the patio, one from the Master bedroom and one from the living room. Tile in Kitchen, Dining Room, Hallway and Bathroom. Comes with ALL major appliances which include: Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer. 2 Assigned parking spaces; Community offers a relaxing Pool/Spa, Sauna, Tennis Courts, Picnic/BBQ Areas and a Club House. Walking distance to The Shoppes at Carlsbad, Vons, Sprouts and many restaurants. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 Hosp Way have any available units?
2352 Hosp Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 Hosp Way have?
Some of 2352 Hosp Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 Hosp Way currently offering any rent specials?
2352 Hosp Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 Hosp Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2352 Hosp Way is pet friendly.
Does 2352 Hosp Way offer parking?
Yes, 2352 Hosp Way offers parking.
Does 2352 Hosp Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2352 Hosp Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 Hosp Way have a pool?
Yes, 2352 Hosp Way has a pool.
Does 2352 Hosp Way have accessible units?
No, 2352 Hosp Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 Hosp Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 Hosp Way has units with dishwashers.
