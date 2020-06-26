2352 Hosp Way

Amenities
1BR/1Bth 1st floor condo located in a gated community. Large Patio! 2 sliding doors lead out to the patio, one from the Master bedroom and one from the living room. Tile in Kitchen, Dining Room, Hallway and Bathroom. Comes with ALL major appliances which include: Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer. 2 Assigned parking spaces; Community offers a relaxing Pool/Spa, Sauna, Tennis Courts, Picnic/BBQ Areas and a Club House. Walking distance to The Shoppes at Carlsbad, Vons, Sprouts and many restaurants. Sorry, No Pets!
$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)
For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
