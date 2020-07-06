All apartments in Carlsbad
2291 Paseo Saucedal

Location

2291 Paseo Saucedal, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful home in a wonderful location in La Costa Valley! Lovely single-level home in a quiet & private location close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants & the beach! Gorgeous Valley Club community center with a Junior Olympic pool & spa, both heated year round! Great tennis courts, fitness center, parks, walking trails, & much more! Home includes a custom wrought iron entry gate & covered entrance. Nest control in home, controlled with an app from your phone!  Wired for security. See Supplement!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 Paseo Saucedal have any available units?
2291 Paseo Saucedal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2291 Paseo Saucedal have?
Some of 2291 Paseo Saucedal's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2291 Paseo Saucedal currently offering any rent specials?
2291 Paseo Saucedal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 Paseo Saucedal pet-friendly?
No, 2291 Paseo Saucedal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2291 Paseo Saucedal offer parking?
Yes, 2291 Paseo Saucedal offers parking.
Does 2291 Paseo Saucedal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2291 Paseo Saucedal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 Paseo Saucedal have a pool?
Yes, 2291 Paseo Saucedal has a pool.
Does 2291 Paseo Saucedal have accessible units?
No, 2291 Paseo Saucedal does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 Paseo Saucedal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2291 Paseo Saucedal has units with dishwashers.

