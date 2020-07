Amenities

Corner Unit, Smart Front Door lock and camera. Complete Whole House Remodel. Surrounded by large wooded open spaces, yet just 1.5 miles from the beach. Enjoy the endless views of eucalyptus trees from your new wrap around deck. This 3 bedroom, 2bath has 1,692 square feet of living space as well as a 800 square foot deck. This home offers a beautiful open floor plan. Community activities include a tennis court, Spa and pool. Hike around Hosp Grove or stroll to Carlsbad Village.