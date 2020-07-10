Amenities
1965 Swallow Ln. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Carlsbad dual Masters - Views, Great location, garage with storage, roomy 1162 sq.ft. remodeled and ready to be your new home - This beautiful condo sits on the canyon with gorgeous view from your private patios. Dual masters with luxuriously remodeled bathrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms, washer/dryer included. Large walk-in pantry, huge fireplace and more!!!
Walk to shopping, dining and more.
No pets allowed and no smokers
Text for more info or to schedule a viewing: Russ Tarvin (760)525-0686
Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5902212)