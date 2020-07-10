All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1965 Swallow Ln.

1965 Swallow Lane · (951) 333-7999
Location

1965 Swallow Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1965 Swallow Ln. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1965 Swallow Ln. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Carlsbad dual Masters - Views, Great location, garage with storage, roomy 1162 sq.ft. remodeled and ready to be your new home - This beautiful condo sits on the canyon with gorgeous view from your private patios. Dual masters with luxuriously remodeled bathrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms, washer/dryer included. Large walk-in pantry, huge fireplace and more!!!
Walk to shopping, dining and more.

No pets allowed and no smokers

Text for more info or to schedule a viewing: Russ Tarvin (760)525-0686

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Swallow Ln. have any available units?
1965 Swallow Ln. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1965 Swallow Ln. have?
Some of 1965 Swallow Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Swallow Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Swallow Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Swallow Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Swallow Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1965 Swallow Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Swallow Ln. offers parking.
Does 1965 Swallow Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1965 Swallow Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Swallow Ln. have a pool?
No, 1965 Swallow Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Swallow Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1965 Swallow Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Swallow Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Swallow Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
