Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

1965 Swallow Ln. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Carlsbad dual Masters - Views, Great location, garage with storage, roomy 1162 sq.ft. remodeled and ready to be your new home - This beautiful condo sits on the canyon with gorgeous view from your private patios. Dual masters with luxuriously remodeled bathrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms, washer/dryer included. Large walk-in pantry, huge fireplace and more!!!

Walk to shopping, dining and more.



No pets allowed and no smokers



Text for more info or to schedule a viewing: Russ Tarvin (760)525-0686



Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties

Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE5902212)