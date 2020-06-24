1947 Swallow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home w/ vaulted ceilings & community amenities in Carlsbad. - Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with vaulted ceilings & community amenities. Fully appointed kitchen with granite counters stainless steel appliances with tile flooring. Beautiful wood laminate floors start at the open dining area just off the kitchen and extend through the main living area and into both of the bedrooms. An extra large patio slider off the living area opens to a large private deck overlooking green hillside and giving the main living space lots of natural light. There is also and additional finished room off of the 3rd bedroom that can act as an office, playroom, crafts room or home gym. Along with the large main area patio, there are also private patios off of the master bedroom and second story loft. There are 2 full bathrooms, one conveniently located at the center of the main floor living area and one at the master bedroom. Laundry hookups for full sized units.

Detached single car garage with plenty of storage and ample guest parking close by. There is also a large storage closet at the main patio area exterior. And as part of the quiet West Bluff North community, tenants enjoy access to amenities such as swimming pool and tennis courts, as well as being in close proximity to shopping, Carlsbad Unified School District and more.



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



