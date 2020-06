Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL. RATE SHOWN IS THE STANDARD OFF SEASON RATE. The best location for a wonderful family vacation. Owner has lovingly remodeled every room in this home and decorated it with beautiful furnishings and all the comforts of home. Farmers market Wednesday and Saturday. The Carlsbad beach is within 50 yards of the house. Great surf breaks and beaches to swim at too. You can enjoy great restaurants and shopping all within a short stroll of this property.