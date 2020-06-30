1793 Callisia Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath attached home located in the gated Poinsettia Heights community.

Downstairs master bedroom with two additional bedrooms and loft area upstairs.

All bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets, new carpet and paint. Full baths have been upgraded with Quartz counters, fixtures, flooring and paint; half bath new flooring, paint & fixtures.

Downstairs all new vinyl plank flooring and paint. Spacious open kitchen.

Attached two car garage and fenced back yard with patio.

Owner will consider pet(s) with additional deposit.

Tenant responsible for all utilities

One year lease

Deposit $3350

Available for immediate move-in.

For further information or to schedule a viewing please call Darrell Holt @ 619-889-8011.



