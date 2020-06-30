All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

1793 Callisia Court

1793 Callisia Court · No Longer Available
Location

1793 Callisia Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath attached home located in the gated Poinsettia Heights community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath attached home located in the gated Poinsettia Heights community.
Downstairs master bedroom with two additional bedrooms and loft area upstairs.
All bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets, new carpet and paint. Full baths have been upgraded with Quartz counters, fixtures, flooring and paint; half bath new flooring, paint & fixtures.
Downstairs all new vinyl plank flooring and paint. Spacious open kitchen.
Attached two car garage and fenced back yard with patio.
Owner will consider pet(s) with additional deposit.
Tenant responsible for all utilities
One year lease
Deposit $3350
Available for immediate move-in.
For further information or to schedule a viewing please call Darrell Holt @ 619-889-8011.

(RLNE5401202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1793 Callisia Court have any available units?
1793 Callisia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1793 Callisia Court have?
Some of 1793 Callisia Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1793 Callisia Court currently offering any rent specials?
1793 Callisia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1793 Callisia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1793 Callisia Court is pet friendly.
Does 1793 Callisia Court offer parking?
Yes, 1793 Callisia Court offers parking.
Does 1793 Callisia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1793 Callisia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1793 Callisia Court have a pool?
Yes, 1793 Callisia Court has a pool.
Does 1793 Callisia Court have accessible units?
No, 1793 Callisia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1793 Callisia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1793 Callisia Court does not have units with dishwashers.

