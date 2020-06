Amenities

This home has a total of five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is located on the first floor with its own en-suite bathroom. The other master and a third bedroom upstairs have their own on-suite bathrooms and the fourth and fifth bedrooms enjoy a spacious Jack and Jill bathroom. This executive home has a very large open family room to the kitchen, a large living room and dining room, and a spacious study/piano room. It also has a three car garage.