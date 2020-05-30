Amenities

1611 Fairlead Ave. Available 11/16/19 Beautiful Condo in the Voscana Community of Carlsbad! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Bright and beautiful condo in the gated Voscana Community. This lovely home features a spacious outdoor entertaining area that invites you into the living room with high ceilings and fireplace. Upgraded carpet and flooring throughout. The gorgeous open kitchen includes high-end quartz counters, European cabinetry with stainless appliances. The unit includes lots of storage, air-conditioning, and a tankless water heater. The Voscana community has a bocce ball court, tot lot and BBQ area. This is a must see!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Gated Property

Refrigerator

Microwave

Dishwasher

Oven

Garbage Disposal

Cooktop

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

Patio

Eat in kitchen

Storage space

Living Room

Dining Area

Upgraded Carpeting

Laminate Flooring

Stackable Washer/Dryer

2 Car Garage

Canyon View



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Poinsettia Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Sage Creek High

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1611-Fairlead-Ave-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1870/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4895128)