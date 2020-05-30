Amenities
1611 Fairlead Ave. Available 11/16/19 Beautiful Condo in the Voscana Community of Carlsbad! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Bright and beautiful condo in the gated Voscana Community. This lovely home features a spacious outdoor entertaining area that invites you into the living room with high ceilings and fireplace. Upgraded carpet and flooring throughout. The gorgeous open kitchen includes high-end quartz counters, European cabinetry with stainless appliances. The unit includes lots of storage, air-conditioning, and a tankless water heater. The Voscana community has a bocce ball court, tot lot and BBQ area. This is a must see!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Gated Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Storage space
Living Room
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Laminate Flooring
Stackable Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage
Canyon View
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Poinsettia Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1611-Fairlead-Ave-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1870/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4895128)