1611 Fairlead Ave.

1611 Fairlead Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Fairlead Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1611 Fairlead Ave. Available 11/16/19 Beautiful Condo in the Voscana Community of Carlsbad! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Bright and beautiful condo in the gated Voscana Community. This lovely home features a spacious outdoor entertaining area that invites you into the living room with high ceilings and fireplace. Upgraded carpet and flooring throughout. The gorgeous open kitchen includes high-end quartz counters, European cabinetry with stainless appliances. The unit includes lots of storage, air-conditioning, and a tankless water heater. The Voscana community has a bocce ball court, tot lot and BBQ area. This is a must see!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Gated Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Storage space
Living Room
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Laminate Flooring
Stackable Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage
Canyon View

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Poinsettia Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1611-Fairlead-Ave-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1870/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4895128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Fairlead Ave. have any available units?
1611 Fairlead Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Fairlead Ave. have?
Some of 1611 Fairlead Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Fairlead Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Fairlead Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Fairlead Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Fairlead Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Fairlead Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Fairlead Ave. offers parking.
Does 1611 Fairlead Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 Fairlead Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Fairlead Ave. have a pool?
No, 1611 Fairlead Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Fairlead Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1611 Fairlead Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Fairlead Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Fairlead Ave. has units with dishwashers.
