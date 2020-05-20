Amenities

1610 Filaree Ct. Available 02/12/20 Lovely 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo in Aviara!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath condominium in the lovely gated community of Sanderling in Aviara. Corner lot with 2-car attached garage. Magnificent plantation shutters in living/dining area. This home has a downstairs master with two additional bedrooms upstairs separated by a bathroom. Beautifully tiled downstairs entry and upgraded carpet upstairs. Eat-in kitchen. Community pool/spa. This unit has lots of natural light and includes central air!



Owner will consider dog under 40 lbs. or a single cat.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Note: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 40 lbs.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning, Refrigerator (AS-IS), Microwave, Stove, Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS), Dishwasher, Oven, Fire Place, Living Room, Dining Area, Eat in kitchen, Patio, 2 Story, Downstairs Bedroom, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Garage Laundry, Electric Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Plantation Shutters, Shutters.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

Note: There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1610-Filaree-Ct-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1033/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



