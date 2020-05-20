All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 1610 Filaree Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1610 Filaree Ct.
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

1610 Filaree Ct.

1610 Filaree Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1610 Filaree Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1610 Filaree Ct. Available 02/12/20 Lovely 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo in Aviara!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath condominium in the lovely gated community of Sanderling in Aviara. Corner lot with 2-car attached garage. Magnificent plantation shutters in living/dining area. This home has a downstairs master with two additional bedrooms upstairs separated by a bathroom. Beautifully tiled downstairs entry and upgraded carpet upstairs. Eat-in kitchen. Community pool/spa. This unit has lots of natural light and includes central air!

Owner will consider dog under 40 lbs. or a single cat.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Note: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 40 lbs.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Refrigerator (AS-IS), Microwave, Stove, Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS), Dishwasher, Oven, Fire Place, Living Room, Dining Area, Eat in kitchen, Patio, 2 Story, Downstairs Bedroom, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Garage Laundry, Electric Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Plantation Shutters, Shutters.

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
Note: There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1610-Filaree-Ct-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1033/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3396916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Filaree Ct. have any available units?
1610 Filaree Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Filaree Ct. have?
Some of 1610 Filaree Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Filaree Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Filaree Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Filaree Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Filaree Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1610 Filaree Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Filaree Ct. offers parking.
Does 1610 Filaree Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Filaree Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Filaree Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1610 Filaree Ct. has a pool.
Does 1610 Filaree Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1610 Filaree Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Filaree Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Filaree Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College