Last updated August 1 2019 at 8:56 AM

E 229 West Tujunga

229 West Tujunga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

229 West Tujunga Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House Saturdays 11 am 4 pm!Looking for an apartment with value, comfort and convenience? Shopping, dining, transportation and entertainment are a given when you are so close to the hub of Burbanks activities. This newer medieval-inspired two-story garden apartment features, central air and parking.
Pets:ok.

Amenities: 2 Stories, Laundry on site, Laminate floors, 1 parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 1 parking
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3706

IT490729 - IT49CU3706

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does E 229 West Tujunga have any available units?
E 229 West Tujunga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does E 229 West Tujunga have?
Some of E 229 West Tujunga's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is E 229 West Tujunga currently offering any rent specials?
E 229 West Tujunga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is E 229 West Tujunga pet-friendly?
Yes, E 229 West Tujunga is pet friendly.
Does E 229 West Tujunga offer parking?
Yes, E 229 West Tujunga offers parking.
Does E 229 West Tujunga have units with washers and dryers?
No, E 229 West Tujunga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does E 229 West Tujunga have a pool?
No, E 229 West Tujunga does not have a pool.
Does E 229 West Tujunga have accessible units?
No, E 229 West Tujunga does not have accessible units.
Does E 229 West Tujunga have units with dishwashers?
No, E 229 West Tujunga does not have units with dishwashers.
