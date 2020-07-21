All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 837 Stanford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
837 Stanford Road
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

837 Stanford Road

837 Stanford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

837 Stanford Road, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Home in Fantastic Burbank Neighborhood - Spectacular 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Burbank, with beautiful views and easy access to freeways, schools, shops and restaurants.
An open floor plan includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Magnificent kitchen with large breakfast area features tile countertops, wood cabinets and appliances. Huge and specious family room with fireplace. Central AC, hardwood and carpet floors, two car garage with attached large storage room.
Private and romantic backyard with gorgeous views is perfect for entertaining.
One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.
Please contact George:
818-304-4880
RPM SouthSFV
Lic # 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE5068588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Stanford Road have any available units?
837 Stanford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 Stanford Road have?
Some of 837 Stanford Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Stanford Road currently offering any rent specials?
837 Stanford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Stanford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 Stanford Road is pet friendly.
Does 837 Stanford Road offer parking?
Yes, 837 Stanford Road offers parking.
Does 837 Stanford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Stanford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Stanford Road have a pool?
No, 837 Stanford Road does not have a pool.
Does 837 Stanford Road have accessible units?
No, 837 Stanford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Stanford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Stanford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBurbank 2 Bedroom Apartments
Burbank Apartments with GymsBurbank Pet Friendly Apartments
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Magnolia Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts