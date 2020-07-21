837 Stanford Road

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Home in Fantastic Burbank Neighborhood - Spectacular 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Burbank, with beautiful views and easy access to freeways, schools, shops and restaurants.
An open floor plan includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Magnificent kitchen with large breakfast area features tile countertops, wood cabinets and appliances. Huge and specious family room with fireplace. Central AC, hardwood and carpet floors, two car garage with attached large storage room.
Private and romantic backyard with gorgeous views is perfect for entertaining.
One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.
Please contact George:
818-304-4880
RPM SouthSFV
Lic # 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws
(RLNE5068588)