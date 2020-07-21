837 Stanford Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Home in Fantastic Burbank Neighborhood - Spectacular 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Burbank, with beautiful views and easy access to freeways, schools, shops and restaurants.

An open floor plan includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Magnificent kitchen with large breakfast area features tile countertops, wood cabinets and appliances. Huge and specious family room with fireplace. Central AC, hardwood and carpet floors, two car garage with attached large storage room.

Private and romantic backyard with gorgeous views is perfect for entertaining.

One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.

Please contact George:

818-304-4880

RPM SouthSFV

Lic # 01705185

We follow all fair housing laws



(RLNE5068588)