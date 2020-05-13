All apartments in Burbank
732 E Palm Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

732 E Palm Avenue

732 East Palm Avenue · (818) 424-3868
Location

732 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1510 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now for Lease! An Elegant approach to living! Situated near Kenneth Road on a tree lined street, is a stunning Townhome for Lease. Boasting a fabulous floor-plan with 3 bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage and a storage room. Beautiful flooring with baseboard moldings runs throughout the unit. Other details featuring are the pillar column accents, decorative coffered ceilings, surround sound system, recessed lighting and all the built-ins. There is a formal living room with a fireplace, a nice sized dining area, 1 guest bath, the laundry area and the kitchen on the first level of the unit. In the kitchen you will find granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances and decorative back-splash. The second-floor features 2 bedrooms, 1 Master en-suite with a private bathroom, as well as the private deck patio, perfect for creating an outdoor space with seating for you and guests. Close to popular shopping, dining and much more. Part of the Burbank Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 E Palm Avenue have any available units?
732 E Palm Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 E Palm Avenue have?
Some of 732 E Palm Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 E Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
732 E Palm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 E Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 732 E Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 732 E Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 732 E Palm Avenue does offer parking.
Does 732 E Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 E Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 E Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 732 E Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 732 E Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 732 E Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 732 E Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 E Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
