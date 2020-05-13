732 E Palm Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Now for Lease! An Elegant approach to living! Situated near Kenneth Road on a tree lined street, is a stunning Townhome for Lease. Boasting a fabulous floor-plan with 3 bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage and a storage room. Beautiful flooring with baseboard moldings runs throughout the unit. Other details featuring are the pillar column accents, decorative coffered ceilings, surround sound system, recessed lighting and all the built-ins. There is a formal living room with a fireplace, a nice sized dining area, 1 guest bath, the laundry area and the kitchen on the first level of the unit. In the kitchen you will find granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances and decorative back-splash. The second-floor features 2 bedrooms, 1 Master en-suite with a private bathroom, as well as the private deck patio, perfect for creating an outdoor space with seating for you and guests. Close to popular shopping, dining and much more. Part of the Burbank Unified School District.