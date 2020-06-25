722 N Niagara Street

Amenities

Private Bungalow - Tucked away behind a picturesque house in the heart of Magnolia Park is this newly constructed home with every comfort in mind. This studio has a private gated entrance with key required for access, There is hardwood floors throughout and the unit has abundant natural light. The Niagara bungalow features high end fixtures and appliances including a Smeg refrigerator, Custom Cabinets, Dishwasher and Washer/ Dryer inside the unit. There is a quiet, ductless, HVAC system and a tankless water heater. The full bathroom has marble floors, backsplash and beautiful Anthropology fixtures. To take advantage of true California living you will enjoy you evening out in your private patio with fruit trees perfect for BBQ or just relaxing. Why go to Palm Springs when you can have a stay-cation in your own slice of heaven. When you ready to take a break, just a couple blocks away are some of the best restaurants and shops in Magnolia Park. The newest coffee shop is a 5 minute stroll for a cup of coffee and pastry or a few blocks away is the local market with the best breakfast burritos around. Water, trash and electricity are included.