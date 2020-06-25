All apartments in Burbank
722 N Niagara Street
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

722 N Niagara Street

722 North Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Location

722 North Niagara Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
new construction
Private Bungalow - Tucked away behind a picturesque house in the heart of Magnolia Park is this newly constructed home with every comfort in mind. This studio has a private gated entrance with key required for access, There is hardwood floors throughout and the unit has abundant natural light. The Niagara bungalow features high end fixtures and appliances including a Smeg refrigerator, Custom Cabinets, Dishwasher and Washer/ Dryer inside the unit. There is a quiet, ductless, HVAC system and a tankless water heater. The full bathroom has marble floors, backsplash and beautiful Anthropology fixtures. To take advantage of true California living you will enjoy you evening out in your private patio with fruit trees perfect for BBQ or just relaxing. Why go to Palm Springs when you can have a stay-cation in your own slice of heaven. When you ready to take a break, just a couple blocks away are some of the best restaurants and shops in Magnolia Park. The newest coffee shop is a 5 minute stroll for a cup of coffee and pastry or a few blocks away is the local market with the best breakfast burritos around. Water, trash and electricity are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 N Niagara Street have any available units?
722 N Niagara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 N Niagara Street have?
Some of 722 N Niagara Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 N Niagara Street currently offering any rent specials?
722 N Niagara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 N Niagara Street pet-friendly?
No, 722 N Niagara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 722 N Niagara Street offer parking?
No, 722 N Niagara Street does not offer parking.
Does 722 N Niagara Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 N Niagara Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 N Niagara Street have a pool?
No, 722 N Niagara Street does not have a pool.
Does 722 N Niagara Street have accessible units?
No, 722 N Niagara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 722 N Niagara Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 N Niagara Street has units with dishwashers.
