All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102

706 E Santa Anita Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

706 E Santa Anita Ave, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Private brand new townhome with beautiful views - Property Id: 228879

Beautifully constructed BRAND NEW townhome in the heart of Burbank with lots of natural light. One of the only two units on the property. Large den perfect for your home office. High ceiling with recessed lighting. Hardwood floors. Central A/C and heating. Laundry in unit. Private patio. Private two car garage with direct access to the unit. Brand new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Custom-made kitchen and bathroom cabinets with beautiful Quartz countertops. Under-cabinet lighting in the kitchen. Fixtures and faucets made in Germany. Custom-made shower doors and walk-in closets. Rain shower and hand-held shower in both bathrooms. Wireless internet capability for each room. Security cameras. Large sliding glass doors leading to patio. Balconies overlooking the beautiful mountains of Glendale/Burbank. Prime location close to downtown Burbank, Burbank Empire Center, shopping and restaurants. Amazing hiking available just a few blocks away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228879
Property Id 228879

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 have any available units?
706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 have?
Some of 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 currently offering any rent specials?
706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 pet-friendly?
No, 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 offer parking?
Yes, 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 offers parking.
Does 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 have a pool?
No, 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 does not have a pool.
Does 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 have accessible units?
No, 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706-708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 102 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts