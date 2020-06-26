555 E Santa Anita Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Burbank Lease Debut! Located on Santa Anita Avenue resides a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1,480-SQFT of living space. Inside this bright and spacious unit find stunning plank flooring with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, a wine cellar closet and a well-crafted fireplace in the living room. The kitchen features granite counter-tops with tile back-splash, tile flooring and stainless-steel appliances. The spacious bedrooms are well-illuminated with natural light and both offer mirrored closets. The Master bedroom is an en-suite complete with a private balcony, a custom walk-in closet and a private bathroom equipped with a granite counter-top. Upscale and very luxurious so you know this opportunity won’t last long. Call today and make an appointment to view this beauty