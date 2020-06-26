All apartments in Burbank
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:14 AM

555 E Santa Anita Avenue

555 E Santa Anita Ave · No Longer Available
Location

555 E Santa Anita Ave, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Burbank Lease Debut! Located on Santa Anita Avenue resides a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1,480-SQFT of living space. Inside this bright and spacious unit find stunning plank flooring with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, a wine cellar closet and a well-crafted fireplace in the living room. The kitchen features granite counter-tops with tile back-splash, tile flooring and stainless-steel appliances. The spacious bedrooms are well-illuminated with natural light and both offer mirrored closets. The Master bedroom is an en-suite complete with a private balcony, a custom walk-in closet and a private bathroom equipped with a granite counter-top. Upscale and very luxurious so you know this opportunity won’t last long. Call today and make an appointment to view this beauty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 E Santa Anita Avenue have any available units?
555 E Santa Anita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 E Santa Anita Avenue have?
Some of 555 E Santa Anita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 E Santa Anita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
555 E Santa Anita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 E Santa Anita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 555 E Santa Anita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 555 E Santa Anita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 555 E Santa Anita Avenue offers parking.
Does 555 E Santa Anita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 E Santa Anita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 E Santa Anita Avenue have a pool?
No, 555 E Santa Anita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 555 E Santa Anita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 555 E Santa Anita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 555 E Santa Anita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 E Santa Anita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
