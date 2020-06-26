528 N Frederic Street

Amenities

WOW, Amazing Spanish-style home in Burbank Magnolia Park district. This Updated home is a Must-See with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Stove, Wine Storage built into its stucco walls, Saltillo Tile floors and Arched Doorways. The Formal Dining Room with Hardwood Floors and Huge Wood Windows. The Living Room has Beautiful Wood Beam Ceiling, Custom Fireplace, and French Doors leading to Private Courtyard. Both Bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled. Master Bath has Luxurious Walk-In Shower, Walk in Closet and Wood French Doors. Both Bedrooms feature newer carpet. Not only does the Main House host two Bedrooms and two Baths, it has a Guesthouse in back at approx. 225sf and includes two rooms, a closet, a 3/4 bathroom. A great place for a teenager, Home Office, Gym, Studio, Writers Heaven, or Guest Room for company. The Backyard features a grassy area adorned with numerous beautiful plants.