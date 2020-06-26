All apartments in Burbank
528 N Frederic Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

528 N Frederic Street

528 North Frederic Street · No Longer Available
Location

528 North Frederic Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
WOW, Amazing Spanish-style home in Burbank Magnolia Park district. This Updated home is a Must-See with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Stove, Wine Storage built into its stucco walls, Saltillo Tile floors and Arched Doorways. The Formal Dining Room with Hardwood Floors and Huge Wood Windows. The Living Room has Beautiful Wood Beam Ceiling, Custom Fireplace, and French Doors leading to Private Courtyard. Both Bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled. Master Bath has Luxurious Walk-In Shower, Walk in Closet and Wood French Doors. Both Bedrooms feature newer carpet. Not only does the Main House host two Bedrooms and two Baths, it has a Guesthouse in back at approx. 225sf and includes two rooms, a closet, a 3/4 bathroom. A great place for a teenager, Home Office, Gym, Studio, Writers Heaven, or Guest Room for company. The Backyard features a grassy area adorned with numerous beautiful plants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 N Frederic Street have any available units?
528 N Frederic Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 N Frederic Street have?
Some of 528 N Frederic Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 N Frederic Street currently offering any rent specials?
528 N Frederic Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 N Frederic Street pet-friendly?
No, 528 N Frederic Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 528 N Frederic Street offer parking?
Yes, 528 N Frederic Street offers parking.
Does 528 N Frederic Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 N Frederic Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 N Frederic Street have a pool?
No, 528 N Frederic Street does not have a pool.
Does 528 N Frederic Street have accessible units?
No, 528 N Frederic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 528 N Frederic Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 N Frederic Street has units with dishwashers.
