All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 4319 W Olive Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
4319 W Olive Ave
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:56 PM

4319 W Olive Ave

4319 West Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Toluca Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4319 West Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood. Approx 1200 sq ft, Smooth Ceilings , stainless steel appliances including Fridge, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Central A/C & Heat, Granite Bathrooms, Master Suite w/ dressing area, Resort styled master bathroom w/ double sinks, separate shower stall and bathtub, L Patio, Washer/Dryer, Lots of Closet Space, Hardwood/Tile, 1 car garaged Parking with plenty of room for additional storage

(RLNE2242746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 W Olive Ave have any available units?
4319 W Olive Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 W Olive Ave have?
Some of 4319 W Olive Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 W Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4319 W Olive Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 W Olive Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 W Olive Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4319 W Olive Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4319 W Olive Ave offers parking.
Does 4319 W Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 W Olive Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 W Olive Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4319 W Olive Ave has a pool.
Does 4319 W Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 4319 W Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 W Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 W Olive Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts