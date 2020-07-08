416 N Griffith Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Magnolia Park Beauty! Large Living area with a wood fireplace, and a Dining Room that could fit a table for 8 or 10! Bright and Sunny Kitchen with an area for a breakfast table and adjacent to the laundry room with gas hookup. Retro Bathroom with pretty pink tile and a VANITY! Both Bedrooms have walk in closets with windows, easy to find stuff! Lovely backyard with rosebushes and fenced in area. Two car garage with a storage shed next to garage! This home needs to be seen to understand the loveliness of it! Call or Text Cynde Bost to see 818-572-5273