416 N Griffith Park Drive
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:33 AM

416 N Griffith Park Drive

416 North Griffith Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

416 North Griffith Park Drive, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Magnolia Park Beauty! Large Living area with a wood fireplace, and a Dining Room that could fit a table for 8 or 10! Bright and Sunny Kitchen with an area for a breakfast table and adjacent to the laundry room with gas hookup. Retro Bathroom with pretty pink tile and a VANITY! Both Bedrooms have walk in closets with windows, easy to find stuff! Lovely backyard with rosebushes and fenced in area. Two car garage with a storage shed next to garage! This home needs to be seen to understand the loveliness of it! Call or Text Cynde Bost to see 818-572-5273

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 N Griffith Park Drive have any available units?
416 N Griffith Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 N Griffith Park Drive have?
Some of 416 N Griffith Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 N Griffith Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
416 N Griffith Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 N Griffith Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 416 N Griffith Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 416 N Griffith Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 416 N Griffith Park Drive offers parking.
Does 416 N Griffith Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 N Griffith Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 N Griffith Park Drive have a pool?
No, 416 N Griffith Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 416 N Griffith Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 416 N Griffith Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 416 N Griffith Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 N Griffith Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

