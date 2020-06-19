4125 W Hood Ave

Amenities

This 3-bd/2.5 ba Mediterranean executive townhome will make you feel at home while in Burbank.



EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

• Located in THE best part of Burbank near Toluca Lake. Less than 500 feet from Warner Brothers Studios & 2 miles from Universal Studios.

• Very close to major tv/movie studios (Disney, NBC Universal, etc.), 101/134 freeways, Burbank airport, shopping & restaurants. 5 minutes drive from Hollywood, Studio City, Universal City, & North Hollywood too.

• Quiet, safe, & upscale residential neighborhood perfect to take a morning stroll as it is located adjacent to multi-million dollar homes in Toluca Lake & Hollywood Hills.

• Walking distance to quaint restaurants, coffee shops, banks, shopping, & golf course in Toluca Lake



INSIDE THE HOME

• Is a tri-level well-maintained, luxury Mediterranean townhome

• Has a front porch, stairway, & small yard with lawn, flowers, bushes, & trees.

• Great room has high 10 ft. ceilings, bay windows, new paint, & fireplace

• Master bedroom has walk-in closet with built-in wood shelving, master bathroom, spa tub, electric fireplace, & outdoor balcony

• Two bedrooms have closets & share Jack & Jill bathroom. One bedroom has custom, built-in wooden desk & shelving for an office along with a balcony.

• Kitchen has granite countertops & new stainless steel appliances including a french-door refrigerator with ice maker, 5-burner gas stove with double ovens, microwave, & dishwasher

• Gorgeous Tigerwood hardwood floors are throughout living room, dining room, & bedrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen, bathroom, & hallways.

• Bonus room near kitchen could be used for a breakfast nook, yoga space, craft area, office space, or play area

• Has three balconies off of the kitchen & 2 bedrooms

• On-site laundry room in garage with new washer & dryer

• Attached 2-car private garage with lots of storage cabinets AND an extra storage room too! Garage is accessed in back of unit through driveway & shared courtyard.

• Extra guest parking space for building & street parking is available too

• Rooftop deck (300+ sq. ft) is private enclosed with 6' walls & has peek-a-boo views of Griffith Park & Universal City Walk. Perfect for lounging, sunbathing, entertaining, or dining in the summer.

• Has central air conditioning & heat system

• Has whole house water softener & reverse osmosis water systems

• Has alarm system installed

• Built in 2005



OTHER DETAILS

• Non-smoking building. Smoking is not permitted inside the unit or on the building premises.



This unfurnished luxury townhome won’t last long!