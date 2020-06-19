All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 4125 W Hood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
4125 W Hood Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:05 AM

4125 W Hood Ave

4125 Hood Avenue · (310) 748-2496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Toluca Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4125 Hood Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
yoga
This 3-bd/2.5 ba Mediterranean executive townhome will make you feel at home while in Burbank.

EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!
• Located in THE best part of Burbank near Toluca Lake. Less than 500 feet from Warner Brothers Studios & 2 miles from Universal Studios.
• Very close to major tv/movie studios (Disney, NBC Universal, etc.), 101/134 freeways, Burbank airport, shopping & restaurants. 5 minutes drive from Hollywood, Studio City, Universal City, & North Hollywood too.
• Quiet, safe, & upscale residential neighborhood perfect to take a morning stroll as it is located adjacent to multi-million dollar homes in Toluca Lake & Hollywood Hills.
• Walking distance to quaint restaurants, coffee shops, banks, shopping, & golf course in Toluca Lake

INSIDE THE HOME
• Is a tri-level well-maintained, luxury Mediterranean townhome
• Has a front porch, stairway, & small yard with lawn, flowers, bushes, & trees.
• Great room has high 10 ft. ceilings, bay windows, new paint, & fireplace
• Master bedroom has walk-in closet with built-in wood shelving, master bathroom, spa tub, electric fireplace, & outdoor balcony
• Two bedrooms have closets & share Jack & Jill bathroom. One bedroom has custom, built-in wooden desk & shelving for an office along with a balcony.
• Kitchen has granite countertops & new stainless steel appliances including a french-door refrigerator with ice maker, 5-burner gas stove with double ovens, microwave, & dishwasher
• Gorgeous Tigerwood hardwood floors are throughout living room, dining room, & bedrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen, bathroom, & hallways.
• Bonus room near kitchen could be used for a breakfast nook, yoga space, craft area, office space, or play area
• Has three balconies off of the kitchen & 2 bedrooms
• On-site laundry room in garage with new washer & dryer
• Attached 2-car private garage with lots of storage cabinets AND an extra storage room too! Garage is accessed in back of unit through driveway & shared courtyard.
• Extra guest parking space for building & street parking is available too
• Rooftop deck (300+ sq. ft) is private enclosed with 6' walls & has peek-a-boo views of Griffith Park & Universal City Walk. Perfect for lounging, sunbathing, entertaining, or dining in the summer.
• Has central air conditioning & heat system
• Has whole house water softener & reverse osmosis water systems
• Has alarm system installed
• Built in 2005

OTHER DETAILS
• Non-smoking building. Smoking is not permitted inside the unit or on the building premises.

This unfurnished luxury townhome won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 W Hood Ave have any available units?
4125 W Hood Ave has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 W Hood Ave have?
Some of 4125 W Hood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 W Hood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4125 W Hood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 W Hood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 W Hood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4125 W Hood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4125 W Hood Ave does offer parking.
Does 4125 W Hood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 W Hood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 W Hood Ave have a pool?
No, 4125 W Hood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4125 W Hood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4125 W Hood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 W Hood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 W Hood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4125 W Hood Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity