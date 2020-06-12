407 University Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Hurry! Don’t miss out on this gorgeous Burbank hillside home for lease! Located in a great Burbank neighborhood, this 1,680 SqFt home offers two bedrooms, one and a half baths, plus a den with a closet which can be converted into a third bedroom. All bedrooms, including the den, have ample closet space. The kitchen boasts gas range, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, lots of pantry space, and a cozy breakfast nook. The laundry room is located off the kitchen and comes with hookups. A fireplace located in both the large living room and family room. This home also features hardwood floors, central heating and air, a dining room area, and has been freshly painted throughout. It comes with a large enclosed patio, which adds lots of square footage. The grassy backyard offers tall hedges for privacy. Yard is sprinkled front and rear on timers. Gardener is included in the lease price. There is a large driveway and two-car garage with automatic opener. Call Peter for showing instruction at (818) 726-7007.