Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:18 AM

407 University Avenue

407 University Avenue · (818) 823-7443
Location

407 University Avenue, Burbank, CA 91504

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hurry! Don’t miss out on this gorgeous Burbank hillside home for lease! Located in a great Burbank neighborhood, this 1,680 SqFt home offers two bedrooms, one and a half baths, plus a den with a closet which can be converted into a third bedroom. All bedrooms, including the den, have ample closet space. The kitchen boasts gas range, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, lots of pantry space, and a cozy breakfast nook. The laundry room is located off the kitchen and comes with hookups. A fireplace located in both the large living room and family room. This home also features hardwood floors, central heating and air, a dining room area, and has been freshly painted throughout. It comes with a large enclosed patio, which adds lots of square footage. The grassy backyard offers tall hedges for privacy. Yard is sprinkled front and rear on timers. Gardener is included in the lease price. There is a large driveway and two-car garage with automatic opener. Call Peter for showing instruction at (818) 726-7007.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 University Avenue have any available units?
407 University Avenue has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 University Avenue have?
Some of 407 University Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 University Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
407 University Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 University Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 407 University Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 407 University Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 407 University Avenue does offer parking.
Does 407 University Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 University Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 University Avenue have a pool?
No, 407 University Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 407 University Avenue have accessible units?
No, 407 University Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 407 University Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 University Avenue has units with dishwashers.
